Crime - Girlfriend allegedly strangled - 15-year-old dies after attack

A few days after the alleged strangulation attack by a 15-year-old in Ulm, his girlfriend of the same age died in hospital on New Year's Day. The teenager died in the morning, said a police spokesman. The Südwestrundfunk (SWR) radio station had previously reported on the incident. Investigators had described the 15-year-old's condition as "extremely critical" the whole time.

According to police and the public prosecutor's office, the 15-year-old had called the emergency services shortly before midnight on Wednesday to say that he had killed his girlfriend. The lifeless teenager was found during a search in a forest in the Wiblingen district. According to the public prosecutor's office, she was resuscitated. Rescue workers took the 15-year-old to hospital.

The police arrested the suspect near the scene of the crime, according to the statement. He did not put up any resistance. According to information from Friday, he had not commented on the crime until then. A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office explained that there was only the information from the emergency call. The teenager did not state a motive. "The background is still completely open," she said.

It was also unclear whether the young people had met in the wooded area or had gone there together. Those close to the two were to be questioned and cell phones would be analyzed.

He was remanded in custody in a prison on suspicion of attempted manslaughter. The police spokesman said that the public prosecutor's office would have to decide how to proceed. Further details are not expected until Tuesday at the earliest.

