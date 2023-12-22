Processes - Girl killed 30 years ago: Case goes to court

The case of a girl killed around 30 years ago in Lower Franconia will now be heard in court after all. This was decided by the Bamberg Higher Regional Court, as a spokesperson announced on Friday. Two years ago, the public prosecutor's office in Würzburg had charged a man with murder in the case. However, the Regional Court of Würzburg did not allow the charge due to a lack of solid evidence.

Now the Higher Regional Court in Bamberg has decided otherwise: the case will go to trial. The accused is sufficiently suspicious. Based on the investigation results documented in the files, proof of the crime is possible and a conviction for murder is "at least as likely as an acquittal".

The body of the then 13-year-old girl was found on a farm in Karlstadt (Main-Spessart district) in 1993. Since 2021, the case has been investigated more intensively again after, among other things, more detailed DNA analyses provided new clues.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the man, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime, allegedly killed the girl in Karlstadt shortly before Christmas 1993.

The suspect from the Main-Spessart district had already been arrested in January 2021 after renewed searches on suspicion of murder. The man was released a few weeks later. However, the investigation continued. The man had previously been the focus of investigators. Since then, the public prosecutor's office has not provided any information about his possible motive.

The victim was last seen on a farm in the Wiesenfeld district. The girl's jacket and clothes were later found there in a cesspit - but not the 13-year-old. Investigators discovered the body when the heavy concrete cover of a slurry pit was lifted.

After the regional court initially refused to admit the charges, the public prosecutor's office in Würzburg and the co-plaintiff appealed to the Higher Regional Court.

