Hanover - Girl is dragged along by bus and seriously injured

When getting off the bus, a ten-year-old girl got her sports bag caught in the door and was dragged several meters. The schoolgirl was seriously injured in the accident in Hanover on Thursday and was taken to hospital, according to the police. According to the police, the driver of the bus, who had continued his journey, had been able to alert the driver to the girl by honking his horn. The 57-year-old is being investigated for negligent bodily harm. The police are looking for witnesses who can help to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

PM

Source: www.stern.de