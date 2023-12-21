Girl in Cuxhaven attacks classmate with knife

In a primary and secondary school in Cuxhaven, a pupil suddenly pulls out a knife and seriously injures another girl. An argument apparently preceded the attack. Other class members have to watch the attack.

A teenager has seriously injured another girl at a school in Cuxhaven with a knife. The injured girl was taken to hospital in an ambulance after the attack this morning, according to a police spokesman. There is no danger to life.

The knife attack was the result of an argument between the suspect and the victim. It was initially unclear what the argument was about. The attack took place in front of the other pupils in a classroom at Lüdingworth School, a primary and secondary school in the district of the same name. It is unclear whether there was a teacher in the room during the crime. There was no danger to other pupils or teachers, nor was it a case of amok, the spokesperson emphasized. The crime was reported at around 9.30 am.

This is not the first time that a knife has been used in a school. At the end of May, a 17-year-old seriously injured a 16-year-old with a knife in a toilet at a vocational school in Wildeshausen near Bremen. The adolescent was convicted of attempted murder by the Oldenburg Regional Court in November and ordered to be placed in a psychiatric hospital.

In January, a 17-year-old pupil stabbed a 55-year-old teacher to death in a classroom at a vocational college in Ibbenbüren, north of Münster on the border with Lower Saxony. In April, the teenager was found dead in Herford prison.

Source: www.ntv.de