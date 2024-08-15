- Girl hit by car and died

An 8-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car in Blaustein (Alb-Donau district). The car hit the girl on a sidewalk, causing her to be thrown off, police reported. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

A companion who was with the girl was also slightly injured. It was initially unknown who the companion was or if they were also hit by the car.

The 85-year-old driver had first veered onto the opposite lane for unknown reasons before ending up on the sidewalk where the girl and her companion were walking. After colliding with the girl, the car hit an advertising board and came to a stop against a nearby wall. The driver and his 84-year-old passenger were both slightly injured.

