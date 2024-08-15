- Girl hit by car and died

An 8-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car near Ulm. The car hit the child on a sidewalk in Blaustein, causing her to be thrown, police reported. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

A companion who was with the girl was also lightly injured. The identity of the companion and whether she was also hit by the car was initially unknown.

The 85-year-old driver initially drove onto the opposite lane for unknown reasons before veering onto the sidewalk where the girl and her companion were walking. After colliding with the 8-year-old, the car hit an advertising board and came to a stop against a house wall. The driver and his 84-year-old passenger were both lightly injured.

