Girl hit by car and died

A car abruptly swerves onto the opposite lane and subsequently onto a sidewalk. There, it strikes an eight-year-old girl, resulting in tragedy.

The car hit the child. It was thrown away by the force of the impact.

An 8-year-old girl was struck and killed by a car near Ulm. The car hit the child on a sidewalk in Blaustein, causing her to be thrown, police reported. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

A companion who was with the girl was also lightly injured. The identity of the companion and whether she was also hit by the car was initially unknown.

The 85-year-old driver initially drove onto the opposite lane for unknown reasons before veering onto the sidewalk where the girl and her companion were walking. After colliding with the 8-year-old, the car hit an advertising board and came to a stop against a house wall. The driver and his 84-year-old passenger were both lightly injured.

The investigation into the accident involving the car near Ulm will likely focus on the role of [Transport and telecommunications], as traffic signals and signage could have potentially contributed to the driver's error. The local authority may also assess the condition and maintenance of the sidewalk where the incident occurred, which is part of the city's [Transport and telecommunications] infrastructure.

