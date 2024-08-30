- Girl Grier commemorates her prom in a wedding gown.

A significant event necessitates a unique attire, and Grier Hammond Henchy (18) doesn't need to search far for inspiration. She opted to wear her mother's wedding dress for her high school graduation, the same one that Brooke Shields (59) donned when she wed tennis player Andre Agassi (54) in 1997.

"What an incredible privilege"

According to People magazine, Shields shared, the dress required a few alterations. Despite divorcing Agassi in 1999, the dress remains significant. "He's a wonderful man, and it felt like a full-circle moment for me," the 59-year-old stated. "She looked stunning in it," praised the mother of two. "It's such an honor for them to choose to wear your belongings. Typically, they don't think I'm fashionable." She's happy when her daughters breathe new life into her old wardrobe.

Shields' elder daughter, Rowan (21), also opted for a dress from her mother's collection for her prom in 2021, as revealed in a video. For the occasion, she selected a fiery red gown that Brooke Shields wore to the Golden Globes in 1998.

Shields' daughters originate from her marriage to author Chris Henchy (60), whom she married in 2001. Rowan was born in May 2003, and Grier in April 2006. Both are now enrolled at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Grier Hammond Henchy's decision to wear her mother's wedding dress for her high school graduation highlights the sentimental value of school education-related events. Subsequently, the mother-daughter dynamic shows that fashion choices can serve as a bridge between generations, connecting past experiences with present achievements.

