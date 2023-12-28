Sigmaringen district - Girl falls out of window while playing: seriously injured

A girl fell out of a window while playing in Bad Saulgau ( Sigmaringen district) and was seriously injured. The 10-year-old had opened the window herself while playing hide-and-seek and leaned against a fly screen until it gave way, police said on Thursday. She fell five meters in the process. A rescue helicopter flew the seriously injured woman to hospital. According to preliminary findings, there was no danger to life. An emergency counsellor looked after the relatives after the incident on Wednesday.

