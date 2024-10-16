Gina Schumacher is choosing to dismiss her familial surname.

In late September, Gina Schumacher, known as the daughter of renowned Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher, celebrates her wedding over several days. As a nod to her new marital status, she partially unveils her new identity on social media.

Gina Schumacher appears to have opted for her husband's surname, Iain Bethke, albeit subtly. This subtle change was hinted at on the social media handle of their horse ranch in Texas, USA. Accompanying a photo of four horses, the ranch operators shared on Instagram, "Our babies are growing up! We're thrilled to introduce this group of exceptional talents! Fancy some shopping? Visit us!" The intriguing bit lies in the photo credit, which mentions "Gina Bethke."

The nuptials, held in Mallorca, were also acknowledged on the ranch's Instagram page. Corinna Schumacher, the ranch boss and Gina's mother, presumably wrote, "Today we celebrated the profound love shared by Gina and Iain as they exchanged vows in our stunning home in Mallorca, Spain. The love they share is truly unique. We adore you both, congratulations and cheers! To a lifetime of joy!"

On Personal Social Media Profiles

Interestingly, Gina Schumacher continues to use her birth surname on her personal social media handles. Her Instagram bio still reads "Gina Schumacher," and her account name is "gina_schumacher." Her most recent post, aimed at her over 330,000 followers, demonstrates her prowess as an equestrian athlete on horseback. Her previous post features the newlyweds enjoying Oktoberfest in Texas, with no mention of Bethke.

The accomplished Western rider has resided with her spouse, who hails from Baden-Württemberg, in the US for a while now. The couple has been together for approximately seven years and got engaged around 2023. Before moving to the USA, Gina Schumacher lived on the family estate near Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

