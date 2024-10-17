Skip to content
NewsI'm not going to lie.

Gina-Lisa Lohfink is required to bleach her stepsibling's footsteps

Such an astonishing feat!

Gina-Lisa Lohfink and her legal counsel Burkhard Benecken are lodging an appeal.
Gina-Lohfink, famously known for her court appearances, is set for another round in the judicial arena, this time due to a disagreement with her stepfather. Despite his admission of having physically harmed her in the past, he emerged victorious in the proceedings. Determined to challenge this outcome, Lohfink shows no signs of backing down.

In accordance with RTL's reports, the local court in Langen, Hesse, ordered Gina-Lohfink to pay her stepfather's legal expenses totalling 1,360 euros. The court declared that Lohfink's statement during an interview on "Prominent" had severely impacted her stepfather, justifying the claim for damages.

The conflict stems from Lohfink's interview in which she alleged that her stepfather had physically abused her for a decade. Her stepfather, while admitting to the past violence, contested that it transpired over such an extended period.

Before the trial on the contested time period, they unfortunately reached an agreement outside the court. Lohfink conceded and signed a cease-and-desist order, vowing not to repeat her claims. Nevertheless, the creation of such a document also entailed expenses - 1,360 euros in legal fees for her stepfather, which he successfully claimed.

Appeal in process

For Lohfink and her attorney Burkhard Benecken, this outcome is unacceptable. "If they rule against us, we will definitely appeal," Benecken made clear even before the court's decision was finalized. After the verdict, he confirmed to RTL that an appeal had indeed been filed.

"The mere implication that one must accept parental violence against children..." Benecken was about to express in an interview with the station, but Lohfink interjected, "That just can't be tolerated."

As a result, Lohfink's legal saga continues, with a strong possibility of another court appearance looming ahead. She has already faced two trials this year – one concerning monetary claims from an ex-boyfriend, and another for driving under the influence without a valid license.

