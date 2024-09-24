Skip to content
Gigantic, popular penguin grabs online attention

The allure of the colossal

 and  Wendy Allen
2 min read
Pesto, the young one, maintains its status as a juvenile and approaches the combined weight of its...
Pesto, the young one, maintains its status as a juvenile and approaches the combined weight of its alleged progenitors.

Pesto's a Monster: At only nine months old, this chick tips the scales at an impressive 22.5 kilos. For a King Penguin, that's quite a hefty amount, despite them being the second largest type of flightless seabird. Three times a day, Pesto munches on up to eight fish each feeding, as per his keepers at the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium. And the internet can't get enough of him! Videos featuring this hunky penguin waddling past smaller ones are going viral online.

One user wrote, "Wow, he's absolutely huge!" Another declared, "He's captured my heart."

Pesto has claimed the title of the largest penguin to ever reside at the aquarium, which opened back in 2000, as reported by ABC. Born at the end of January, Pesto weighed just 200 grams. Today, he dwarfs his fellow penguins, even his biological father Blake, who was previously known as the largest of his kind at the aquarium.

Pesto is being raised by his "surrogate parents" Tango and Hudson, both weighing under 12 kilos. Already, Pesto weighs nearly as much as the two combined, according to his caretaker, Micheala Smale.

Pesto's Future Shrinkage

At the moment, Pesto still carries the fluffy brown feathers typical of King Penguin chicks, adding to his rounded appearance. But, experts predict, as these feathers shed in the coming months, and Pesto dons his iconic black and white "tuxedo" suit, he'll shed a considerable amount of weight and size. "Once the baby feathers drop, Pesto will deflate like a balloon, slim down, and turn into a beautiful swan - all set to take his first dip in the pool," explained another penguin handler. Yet, despite losing size, Pesto is expected to maintain his title as the biggest penguin in Melbourne.

Now, what about Pesto's personality? Witnesses say it matches his size: this penguin chick is described as "bold" and "confident." "He's quite fond of his keepers and often dedicates his twitterpated antics to them," a source shared.

Pesto's diet remains impressive, even with his predicted size reduction. He continues to consume several fish each feeding, proving that other fish in the aquarium are not intimidated by his size.

Despite shedding his baby feathers and losing weight, Pesto the penguin will still likely outweigh other King Penguins at the aquarium who eat 'other fish', maintaining his title as the largest.

