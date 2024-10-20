Gifted table tennis competitor Lebrun expresses regret over her triumph in the EM event.

Following his outburst during the table tennis EM finale, Felix Lebrun faced consequences. Not only was he disqualified and required to cover costs, but his coach would also converse with Lebrun's parents. Thankfully, Lebrun still had an opportunity at the European Championship.

Post his heated reaction in the limelight of the EM table tennis tournament, Lebrun felt mortified. He admitted his regret and vowed, "I'll never repeat that behavior again." The incident in question occurred after Lebrun, the talented French teenager, lost to German opponent Benedikt Duda in the quarterfinals (3:4), held in Linz, Austria.

Lebrun's actions during the match caused more problems than he had anticipated. As a result of the referee's red card, he was disqualified and would not gain any world ranking points. This setback left the young star "terrified" that he may have jeopardized his Chance at another medal.

Feeling remorseful, Lebrun expressed concern about the impact of his disqualification on the doubles final. However, the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU) did not entirely punish him. Danish referee-in-chief Steen Andersen was compassionate towards Lebrun and granted him another opportunity. At 16:10 in the afternoon, Lebrun would compete once more alongside his younger brother, Alexis, in the doubles final. They'd face the Swedes, Anton Källberg, and Truls Mørgårdh.

Lebrun's coach, Nathanael Molin, was also relieved by this outcome. Although he did not condone his protégé's behavior, he attempted to offer context with his age and the vast expectations surrounding Lebrun. Since Lebrun's stellar performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he bagged double bronze medals in singles and team competition, he had emerged as the new table tennis sensation in Europe. Ranked first among European athletes, Lebrun is considered the best in the world.

Finally, Molin revealed they would discuss Lebrun's incident with his parents.

