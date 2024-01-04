SPD state chairwoman - Giffey keeps open top candidacy for parliamentary elections

SPD state chairwoman Franziska Giffey has left open the possibility of running as the top candidate for the Berlin SPD in the next parliamentary elections. The Senator for Economic Affairs announced on Wednesday that she would not run for the office of SPD state chairwoman again. "This decision now is not a decision for 2026," said Giffey on RBB-Inforadio on Thursday.

"It's a decision for a new leadership model for the SPD that fits this time. And we all have to see what 2026 will bring," said the politician. "We can't predict that yet." There are still three years to deliver serious, good government work. So far, no one has publicly expressed interest in running for the SPD leadership candidacy in the next parliamentary elections in 2026.

Giffey had justified her decision to relinquish her post as SPD state chairwoman by stating that there was a desire for a realignment within the party. "We need a new leadership model for the SPD, where we distribute responsibility across more shoulders and broaden the party's base," she said on RBB-Inforadio.

