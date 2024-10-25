Gibson counters Harris' proposal with his own ideas, as stated by Mel Gibson.

The upcoming presidential election on November 5th is keeping the American populace on the edge of their seats. The democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her republican rival Donald Trump are neck and neck in the polls. While numerous celebrities have expressed their support for Harris in recent weeks, Hollywood star Mel Gibson is making headlines by openly revealing his vote choice - and it's not in favor of the democratic candidate.

When a TMZ reporter asked about the election, Gibson replied, "I don't think it'll come as a shock to anyone who I'll be voting for." When the TMZ employee suggested Trump, Gibson replied, "That's a pretty good guess. I know what we'd be in for if we elect her. It won't be pretty. She's got a dismal track record. No significant policies. She's as bright as a fence post."

Gibson is echoing the insults that Trump has hurled at Harris throughout the campaign. The actor has on multiple occasions questioned the intelligence of the lawyer and politician, drawing criticism from within his own circle.

Gibson was once a megastar in Hollywood, but his career took a hit in 2006 after he made anti-Semitic remarks while under arrest. He later added racist and misogynistic slurs to his list of regrettable comments. It wasn't until 2016 that Gibson was able to make a comeback in Hollywood.

Recently, numerous stars have thrown their support behind Kamala Harris. Cher, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Bruce Springsteen, Usher, and Lizzo are among those who have publicly called for a vote against Trump and for the democrat. Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, and Brad Pitt have also announced their intention to vote for Harris, the African American with Indian roots.

While public support for Donald Trump by celebrities has been less frequent compared to the democratic side, another Hollywood star made waves prior to Gibson's revelation. "Inside Out" actor Dennis Quaid recently appeared at a republican campaign event and voiced his support for Trump.

In contrast to the widespread support for Kamala Harris among Hollywood celebrities, Mel Gibson, a former megastar, has openly declared his intention to vote against her in the 2024 US presidential election. Gibson's statement comes as a significant shift in the celebrity endorsements for the upcoming election, which is gaining a lot of attention.

Read also: