Ski titan Marcel Hirscher put on a show in his return to the limelight, wrapping up a 23rd-place finish and securing World Cup points in the initial competition of the season at Sölden. The Victor in the giant slalom event on the Rettenbach glacier was Norwegian Alexander Steen Olsen. The Norwegians took the entire podium, with Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath rounded out the winners circle. Swiss heavyweight Marco Odermatt was stunned as he fell in the very first run, a stark contrast to his outstanding performances last winter, where he clinched nine out of ten giant slaloms.

Germany had some gleaming moments, even if they were not anticipated. Alexander Schmid, grappling with health issues, turned in a solid 16th-place finish. Slalom prodigy Linus Straßer peaked at a second-best result for himself in this discipline, notching a 22nd spot. His best performance in seven years, this was his career-best in the World Cup. Last season's Europa Cup champ Jonas Stockinger also had a standout moment, earning his top result with a 25th-place finish in his ninth World Cup appearance.

Brazilian skier Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's comeback was a resounding success, as he danced with delight at the finish line. The 24-year-old bagged his first World Cup points for Brazil since his departure from Norway and a year's gap. "I'm almost speechless, it's so emotional," he shared.

"Among the most emotional days of my life"

"It was fantastic," declared Hirscher about his comeback. In spite of the lingering challenges with equipment, he admitted, "It's among the most emotional days of my life. It was wonderful to see it work out, I'm extremely pleased." For the eight-time overall World Cup champion, it was his first race in five years. He skied with unparalleled skill and pace, drawing the attention of fans waving both Austrian and Dutch flags at him in the finish area. Although representing the Netherlands, his birth country, Hirscher still showcased exceptional abilities on the slopes.

Memories of past competitions kept flooding back, as per Hirscher's recollection, all the way from the course examination to the finish zone. Now racing for his own ski business, his foray into the sport was not merely promotional, as he leveraged the newly issued wildcards provided by FIS. Though the manner of the wildcards' introduction was occasionally controversial, everyone agreed that Hirscher's presence was a favorable addition to the Ski World Cup and a boost to its popularity.

Not only the timing of his comeback, but also Hirscher's form had been a topic of discussion prior to the event. Making it to the second run was already considered a "wonder," the long-time World Cup winner, dual Olympic champ, and seven-time World Championship gold medalist had said. Launching his run with bib number 34, he finished in 28th in the opening leg, climbing his position when the dust settled.

