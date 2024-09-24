Gianni Infantino's large-scale initiative encounters numerous challenges

FIFA's buzz, pros voicing concerns - and uncertainty persists: The upcoming Club World Cup, to be held nine months prior, remains a mystery with a lot of potential conflicts. Despite recent praises by BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, calling it a guaranteed success, the tournament still holds many unanswered questions: Where will it be held? Where will the millions promised to the clubs come from? And can the complaints of many pros, including potential strike threats, be ignored?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino continues to promote his billion-dollar project, dubbing it a "great success" for months now. But the hype surrounding the tournament does not mask the fact that there are numerous uncertainties surrounding it, including its location, funding sources, and the potential dismissal of player complaints.

Although several issues are yet to be clarified, one thing is certain: The new Club World Cup will feature 32 teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, America, and Oceania, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 15 to July 13, 2025, in the USA. The logo and "Freed from Desire" as the official song have already been revealed.

However, other details remain unclear. The distribution of broadcasting rights, a significant source of revenue, has yet to be finalized. According to English reports, Infantino recently presented the advantages of the competition to potential TV stations after a deal with Apple TV fell through. Sponsors are also yet to be announced, with Saudi Arabia, the 2034 World Cup host, potentially acting as a financial backer under certain conditions. The FIFA has declined to comment on the issue due to business confidentiality.

A recent report by "The Guardian" suggests that eight venues will be presented this week. The possible locations include Pasadena, Seattle, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Philadelphia, and two stadiums in New Jersey. However, the involvement of clubs like Auckland City and Al-Hilal poses the risk of empty seats in large stadiums, making the search for suitable arenas more challenging, especially during the Gold Cup on the US West Coast.

Watzke remains optimistic

Despite the troubles, Watzke remains optimistic about the competition, seeing it as "obvious" and "making simple sense." Infantino shares Watzke's sentiment, viewing the expanded Club World Cup as an "important development" for football and a tournament that will secure a permanent place on the football calendar in future years. However, numerous challenges remain before that can be achieved.

The dispute between the player union FIFPro and the leagues, along with the world association, has escalated, leading to concerns about an "overcrowded schedule" that poses a "risk to the health of the players." Consequently, the leagues and pros are now taking legal action against the Club World Cup, with strikes even being considered in some places.

However, the supporters continue to express excitement for the tournament.

The FIFA president's promotion of the new Club World Cup, despite numerous uncertainties, highlights the organization's faith in the tournament's success. However, securing broadcasting rights and sponsorships is still a contentious issue, with negotiations underway and potential partners such as Saudi Arabia being considered.

Despite the legal challenges from leagues and players, the FIFA remains optimistic about the fan excitement for the revamped Club World Cup. The increased number of participating teams is expected to provide a more inclusive and exciting tournament, further fueling anticipation for the event.

