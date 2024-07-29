Skip to content
Ghost ride: 90-year-old man loses his driver's license

On a motorway near Lörrach, a 90-year-old man is driving against the direction of traffic, which results in him losing his driver's license.

Due to wrong-way driving on the highway, a 90-year-old man had to surrender his driver's license. The man was initially traveling on the A861 and entered the A98 in the direction of Rheinfelden Ost/Minseln at the Hochrhein interchange, as the police reported. Shortly before the Herrschaftsbucktunnel, he turned around and drove back in the wrong direction towards Rheinfelden.

Other road users were able to stop the 90-year-old in the Nollinger Bergtunnel shortly afterwards. He turned around again and continued his journey. The police intercepted the driver in the city area of Lörrach. He had to hand over his driver's license to the officers immediately. No accidents occurred due to the wrong-way driving on the heavily trafficked section of the highway. The police are seeking witnesses.

