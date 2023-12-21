Traffic - Ghost construction sites? Deutsche Bahn rejects accusations

Deutsche Bahn(DB) has once again been criticized for train cancellations - and rejects this criticism. The passenger association Pro Bahn had accused the railroad of covering up vehicle problems at DB Regio between Hof and Munich. The association wrote on Thursday that construction work that did not even exist had been used as a "lame excuse for canceled trains".

DB firmly rejected the accusation that it had "covered up" vehicle problems. On December 11th, the railroad company had informed that only around half of the journeys on the RE 2 line in question could be carried out after the massive snowfall. The reason for this was damage to components of the water and power supply on numerous vehicles, which were without power for a long time in severe frost due to the heavy snowfall.

"As bus replacement services are also on the way and experience has shown that many passengers are subscribers to the construction site newsletter, we decided to publish the information via this channel and link to it in the timetable information," said a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson. "Unfortunately, there was an error in the process and in some places it was mistakenly referred to as 'construction work'." This has since been corrected.

This is not the first communication breakdown in connection with the snow chaos at the beginning of December. At the time, Deutsche Bahn initially cited an official order as the reason for the complete suspension of train services on certain routes. Unfortunately, a mistake had been made here, it was later said, and DB took full responsibility for the decision to suspend services.

