Residential construction - Geywitz visits factory for "climate-positive concrete" in Soltau

Federal Minister Klara Geywitz visited a factory of Bton Fertigteil GmbH in Soltau to gain an impression of sustainable construction. "It's encouraging to see how inventiveness and engagement here create solutions that, on the one hand, accelerate the process through the production of entire walls and, on the other hand, also make a contribution to the decarbonization of the construction industry," said the SPD politician.

During the factory tour, she was shown how the new procedure is used to manufacture lighter building components by using less steel. "This is a contribution to more tempo in residential construction," emphasized Geywitz. By the end of 2025, it is planned to produce so much in this plant in the Heidekreis that up to 5,000 apartments could be built annually. "The more concrete is produced, the less greenhouse gas is in circulation," explained Thomas Sievers, co-founder of Bton.

According to company statements, concrete building components such as facades, wall and roof elements for residential construction are produced in a patented hybrid mixing technology according to DIN norm, which reduces CO2 emissions and simultaneously uses carbon-reducing materials.

This enables the production of concrete types that bind more CO2 than they release, and reduces the dependence on steel. The "climate-positive concrete" is lighter, more ecological, cost-effective, and offers improved thermal insulation, it was further stated.

