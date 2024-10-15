Skip to content
Germany's prominent status as a leading economic hub is evidently diminishing

Business Association's Survey on Commercial Sector

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read

Global firms have reportedly viewed Germany's economic allure less favorably, as per a survey conduced among 1,250 companies from diverse regions. Around 35% of these firms believe Germany's reputation has taken a hit, with another 13% considering it severely damaged. The German Industry and Commerce (DIHK) reveals this assessment. Companies hailing from the Eurozone, Asia-Pacific, and China appear to be particularly critical of Germany's standing.

DIHK's foreign trade boss, Volker Treier, commented in Berlin, "We're faced with our national blind spots." He urged German politics to prioritize boosting economic attraction. "That entails bettering essential location factors," Treier noted.

More than a third of the surveyed firms evaluate Germany's business-friendly climate as average, while a quarter finds it unfriendly. Treier described this as a "clear warning signal."

Germany's innovative potential, deemed vital for its economic progress, has also attracted scrutiny. While 46% laud Germany's innovation skills, 20% question its innovation-favoring environment. Fewer firms recommend investing in Germany: 43% back the idea, 32% remain neutral, and 25% advise against it. Treier called this "a clear warning signal" as well.

