The German job market is showing signs of a downturn, with predictions suggesting an increase in unemployment levels nationwide next year. According to a report from the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) in Nuremberg, unemployment in Eastern Germany might rise by 0.2 percentage points to 7.6%, while in Western Germany it could go up by 0.1 percentage points to 5.7%. The southern state of employment growth is expected to be at 0.6%, but it will likely remain stagnant in the eastern regions.

The overall economic climate continues to be unpredictable, as per the observations of IAB expert Rüdiger Wapler. The potential for an improved consumer spending and strengthened foreign trade could lead to positive outcomes. However, if trade disputes escalate or geopolitical conflicts intensify further, it may adversely affect the labor markets in various regions.

The largest relative rise in unemployment rates is projected for Thuringia, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Saxony, and Bavaria, as per the forecast. On the other hand, Lower Saxony, Bremen, and North Rhine-Westphalia are anticipated to have the smallest rises. The number of socially insured employees is projected to increase substantially in Hamburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Hesse, but it may decrease significantly in Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt.

As early as September, the head of the Federal Employment Agency, Andrea Nahles, had hinted at a persistent slowdown in the job market. She cautioned that if current trends persist, the job market could see a surplus of three million by the spring, which is merely a projection, but a possibility. According to statistics from the Federal Employment Agency's time series, the unemployment rate surpassed the three-million mark last in February 2015, reaching 3.017 million.

The persistent slowdown in the job market could lead to an increase in unemployment, as hinted by Andrea Nahles, the head of the Federal Employment Agency. Despite some regions like Lower Saxony, Bremen, and North Rhine-Westphalia expecting smaller rises, other areas like Thuringia, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Saxony, and Bavaria are projected to see the largest relative rise in unemployment rates.

