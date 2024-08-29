Germany's Federal Republic has strengthened its regulations on asylum seekers and firearms.

Following the alleged Islamic attack by a Syrian asylum seeker at a city festival in Solingen, resulting in three fatalities, the Federal Government has devised a security plan. This plan, spanning seven pages, involves strengthening weapon laws, combating Islamic extremism, and streamlining deportation processes and benefit restrictions for certain asylum seekers.

Knife Restrictions at Public Events and Long-Distance Travel

In the future, a knife ban will be imposed at community gatherings, sporting events, and similar public events. However, exceptions will be made for caterers, market vendors, and performers. A general knife ban will also apply to long-distance train travel and other service providers. In local transportation, federal states have the authority to ban knives with blades longer than four centimeters through regulation. Additionally, the government aims to enact a "prohibition on carry switchblades". Exemptions apply to professions that require such tools, such as hunters and artisans.

The bans can be enforced at train stations, although this falls under the jurisdiction of the federal states. At train stations, the Federal Police's powers will be enhanced, allowing officers to conduct random checks and, if necessary, use Tasers.

Stricter Gun License Approval Process

Applicants seeking a firearm permit will undergo more rigorous screening. The Federal Police, Federal Criminal Police Office, and Customs Criminal Investigation Office are to be consulted prior to issuance. If there's reason to suspect that untrustworthy or unfit individuals, such as extremists, possess weapons, action will be taken swiftly, or seizure will be improved. Investigations by weapons authorities may also rely on "publicly available sources". The enhanced controls will also apply to hunting license reliability checks, which will be handled by weapons authorities in the future.

Countering Islamic Extremism and Task Force

Investigative authorities will utilize AI assistance. This technology is particularly beneficial for biometric comparison of generally publicly accessible internet data, like with "facial recognition", to aid in the identification of suspects or wanted individuals.

The Federal Government is establishing a Task Force for Preventing Islamic Extremism drawn from both scientific and operational perspectives. This task force aims to strengthen deradicalization efforts and respond to emerging trends in Islamic extremism, particularly amongst individuals who radicalize through social media platforms like TikTok. In line with this, the Federal Government intends to tighten the Digital Services Act and take legal action if propaganda material from unconstitutional and terrorist organizations, or hate speech, is disseminated via online platforms.

Tighter Residence Laws and Deportation

Deportation processes will be facilitated through lowering the threshold for a "serious reason for expulsion", which already applies if the crime was committed using a weapon or dangerous tool. A joint task force composed of federal and state governments will work to return more asylum seekers to the EU countries they entered via the Dublin procedure.

For asylum seekers whose responsibility lies with other EU states, benefits in Germany will be reduced. For these individuals, "further benefit receipt in Germany should be excluded" under specific circumstances. The existing possibilities for reducing benefits will be expanded accordingly. The federal government reaffirms its intention to facilitate deportations to Afghanistan and Syria. Efforts in this regard remain intense.

In the case of "return journeys" by recognized protected persons, the fulfillment of a "moral obligation" (such as attending a funeral) must be present. If this is not the case, the status of refugee or subsidiary protection will be revoked. Refugees from Ukraine are exempt from these measures.

After the implementation of stricter weapon laws, there's a growing concern about potential knife attacks at public events. To mitigate this risk, a knife ban will be imposed at various community gatherings, sporting events, and long-distance train travel.

Marked by an increase in suspected Islamic extremism, the Task Force for Preventing Islamic Extremism will utilize AI assistance, such as facial recognition, to identify and monitor individuals who may pose a threat.

Read also: