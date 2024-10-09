Skip to content
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz expresses concerns over a potential period of diminishing political stability in Germany.

Preparing for the approaching future years.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz expresses concerns over a potential period of diminishing political stability in Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz expresses concerns about potential instability in German politics over the coming years. He shared in an RTL interview scheduled for Tuesday night that contemplating the next decade or two leaves him with dental discomfort. Scholz forecasts that constructing solid majorities in the Bundestag will grow increasingly challenging. "We won't see the kind of government we're accustomed to from previous decades," he stated, "where one party holds a majority of votes and a smaller one tags along. Instead, we'll have several parties forming governments, and we'll need to make sacrifices." Despite these challenges, Scholz affirmed that he's got the stamina to continue as chancellor in the three-party coalition. "The power isn't dwindling, but it's a grind and will remain so."

The Chancellor's concerns about political stability in Germany extend to the role of The Commission in forming future governments. Rising to the challenge, Scholz anticipates that The Commission will play a crucial part in negotiating agreements between multiple parties to form functional governments.

