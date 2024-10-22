Germany's backing for Ukraine's financial assistance is waning

Support for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in Germany and Poland has seen a substantial decrease since the initiation of Russia's invasion, as per the latest German-Polish Barometer. In Germany, 58% of respondents initially advocated for military aid, while 23% were opposed. Currently, 49% still support it, while 31% are opposed. In Poland, 63% initially supported their nation's military aid to Kyiv, with 20% opposing it. Shortly after the conflict commenced in March 2022, 87% supported military aid, while only 5% opposed it.

18:20 Poland Takes Tough Action Against Alleged Russian Sabotage

Poland has closed the Russian consulate in Poznań due to suspected Russian sabotage attempts. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski declared, "I have information suggesting Russia is behind sabotage attempts in Poland and allied countries." Consequently, he revoked the consulate's authorization to operate in Poznań. The consulate will close within days, and its staff will be deemed unwanted in Poland. Sikorski added, "We demand an end to the hybrid war against Poland and its allies." The ministry retains the right to take additional measures if Russia continues the suspected sabotage attempts.

17:52 German Ambassador Dismisses Russian Accusations Regarding Maritime Headquarters

The German Foreign Office has rejected Russian accusations concerning the new maritime headquarters in Rostock. A Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed that German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. During the meeting, Lambsdorff denounced the claim that Germany violated the Two-plus-Four Treaty by establishing the headquarters. The spokesperson explained that the transformation of the German maritime command staff in Rostock into the new NATO Baltic Task Force is in line with the Two-plus-Four Treaty. The command staff will continue to consist of both German soldiers and foreign exchange and liaison officers, as it did in the past. The assignment of German military force units under NATO structures is expressly permitted in the former GDR and Berlin areas under the Two-plus-Four Treaty.

17:35 Third Ukrainian Prosecutor General Steps Down Amid Scandal

Amid a scandal involving disability pensions for prosecutors, General Prosecutor Andriy Kostin has resigned. Kostin admitted, "In the current situation, I believe it is appropriate to resign from the position of Prosecutor General." He assumed political accountability for, among other things, falsely granting disability pensions to his subordinates. Investigations into the incidents are ongoing. Kostin's resignation followed a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Kostin has held the position since July 2022. His departure marks the third time a prosecutor general appointed by Zelensky since 2019 has resigned.

17:21 UN: Ukraine's Population Shrinks by Ten Million

According to UN data, Ukraine's population has decreased by ten million people, or roughly a quarter, since the onset of Russia's large-scale invasion. The UN attributes this to refugee flows, declining birth rates, and war casualties. Florence Bauer, the UN Population Fund's Eastern Europe coordinator, said the invasion in February 2022 aggravated an already challenging demographic situation. "The birth rate has plummeted to around one child per woman, one of the lowest in the world," she stated. To maintain a stable population, each woman would need to have 2.1 children. Like almost all its Eastern European and Central Asian neighbors, Ukraine has experienced significant population decline since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. In 2021, the country had around 40 million inhabitants.

16:53 Finnish President: Remove all Restrictions on Weapons Supplied to Ukraine

During his visit to Berlin, Finnish President Alexander Stubb urged Ukraine's allies to support the country with more weapons. "The only thing Russia and Putin understand is power. Therefore, we must support Ukraine to end this war," Stubb stated. His message was clear: provide Ukraine with all available military hardware. "And we must remove all obstacles regarding the type of weapons Ukraine can use, as long as it adheres to international law," Stubb added. When asked if this also included use within Russia itself, the president replied, "Certainly. We have not imposed any restrictions in Finland." Ukraine is already utilizing these weapons in its advance towards the Russian region around Kursk.

16:32 EU: Russia Launches 'Wide-Scale' Campaign in Moldova

The EU has acknowledged massive Russian attacks against democracy in the prospective EU member Moldova. "The European Union condemns the extraordinary malicious interference by Russia in the presidential elections and constitutional referendum in Moldova," states a declaration published by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on behalf of the member states. According to the declaration, there was a large-scale campaign by Russia and its proxies aimed at weakening the democratic voting processes in the country sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine.

15:44 Zelensky: American backing could sway Germany on NATO stance Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thinks potential support from the United States for Ukraine's NATO aspirations could prompt Germany to soften its stance on the matter. While France, the UK, and Italy have signaled support for Ukraine's NATO membership, Zelensky stated to journalists that Germany remains hesitant. However, he asserted that Germany's position has evolved, a fact he acknowledged. Yet, when discussing the desired invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, Zelensky acknowledged Germany's apprehensions about Russia's reaction. A larger alliance backing Ukraine, he suggested, could impact this position by delivering a firm "yes" from the United States.

15:21 Karasek: Guterres' meeting with Putin is a misstep According to reports, UN Secretary-General Guterres is scheduled to meet with Russian leader Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Russian expert Niko Karasek views this private meeting as a favor to Putin.

14:54 Leaders of Cuba and Brazil abandon BRICS summit The leaders of Cuba and Brazil have withdrawn from the BRICS summit in Kazan, as per "Kyiv Independent," citing Russian state media reports. Brazilian President Lula, 78, recently suffered a minor brain bleed and will participate via video conference due to his health condition. Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel, however, is reportedly dealing with "serious energy problems" amidst Cuba's power outages and Hurricane "Oscar."

14:22 Weber: Putin's BRICS strategy faces challenges Putin aims to steer the BRICS group against the West, but expert Joachim Weber explains the difficulties in creating a real, unified bloc. The presence of a NATO member at the summit in Russia is causing tension.

13:57 Xi and Modi arrive in Kazan Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have arrived in Russian city Kazan for the BRICS group summit. The summit is intended to counter Putin's isolation due to the Ukraine conflict. Approximately two dozen global leaders are expected to attend, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian. Putin plans to hold talks with several leaders on the summit's sidelines.

13:41 EU Parliament approves 35-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine The European Parliament has approved a new aid package worth up to 35 billion euros for Ukraine. The bill passed with a significant majority of 518 votes in favor, 56 against, and 61 abstentions. The funds will be disbursed next year to address Ukraine's most pressing financial needs resulting from the Russian invasion. Parliament President Roberta Metsola described it as a powerful message that Russia, as the aggressor, must pay the costs of the invasion. The loan will not require repayment, as interest and repayment will be funded through frozen Russian assets.

13:20 European Court of Human Rights reprimands Moscow The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has ruled that Russia's "foreign agent" law infringes on human rights. The Strasbourg court found that the law is stigmatizing and is not consistent with freedom of expression. The law does not protect national security, as Moscow claimed, but rather serves to intimidate and punish. Over 100 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) including Memorial, which was recently banned, filed the complaint.

13:01 Schulze: Putin seeks 'anti-Western' alliance Development Minister Svenja Schulze has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to position the BRICS group as an "anti-Western" alliance before the BRICS summit in Kazan. Schulze suggested that offering better cooperation opportunities to neutral countries like Brazil, India, and South Africa would be a more effective response. She pointed out that many BRICS member states also cooperate with Western powers at G7 meetings.

12:27 Russian forces reportedly capture another village Russian troops have reportedly conquered the village of Novosadove in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. The village is located in the Donetsk region, which, along with Luhansk, forms the industrial Donbass. Both regions are de facto controlled by Russia, although not formally annexed. Russian troops have gradually expanded their territorial control, regularly announcing the capture of mostly destroyed villages.

12:10 Munz: North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia remains a speculation Intelligence agencies and nations are speculating about the possibility of North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia. Rainer Munz, an ntv correspondent, emphasizes that the allegations are yet to be proven. He speculates on what incentives Russia might have if the reports are accurate, mentioning potential counter-services.

Night after night, Ukrainian air defenses reportedly take down 42 out of 60 Russian drones. These unmanned aerial vehicles were reportedly intercepted over the central, southern, and eastern parts of Ukraine.

11:20 Power failure in Enerhodar, the city of the power plantAs per Russian reports, a power outage has occurred in the occupied city of Enerhodar, which is near the southeastern Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia, following drone attacks. A man lost his life in the Ukrainian strike, as per a Telegram message from Yevhen Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. Air defenses remain active. Since March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian control, with the six blocks temporarily shut down for safety reasons. However, the crucial power supply for cooling is frequently disrupted due to artillery strikes.

10:50 South Korea considering arm supplies to UkraineIn response to the growing military ties between North Korea and Russia, the South Korean government is considering providing direct military aid to Ukraine. Various diplomatic, economic, and military measures are being prepared for various scenarios of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, according to the presidential office in Seoul. This includes the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine if the situation deteriorates. A presidential official stated, "We would consider the supply of weapons for defensive purposes as part of the step-by-step scenarios, and if it seems they are going too far, we could also consider an offensive use." So far, South Korea has only supplied non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, such as mine-clearing gear.

10:20 Russian ambassador predicts "end of Ukraine"Moscow's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses Britain of engaging in a "proxy war" against Russia. He also predicts the "end of Ukraine" in an interview with the BBC, as Russian forces continue to advance. The resistance of Ukraine is becoming weaker and weaker, and Russian troops are gaining ground daily: "The end of this phase will mean the end of Ukraine," says Kelin. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is struggling, and the country is in a difficult situation. Currently, Russians occupy around 18 percent of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin also denies that Russia was involved in the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, in which a British woman died.

09:52 ISW condemns killings of prisoners and use of chemical weapons: Russia committing war crimesThe Russian forces continue to systematically commit war crimes, including ongoing executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons, as highlighted by the Institute for the Study of War. This is not limited to the killing of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18 (see entry at 06:48). According to ISW's assessment, Russian forces have recently and regularly killed Ukrainian prisoners of war, violating the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. The institute cites, among others, a post by a Russian military blogger on October 20, publishing a video and claiming that Russian forces are using chloropicrin - a pesticide and lung-damaging agent - against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State also reported in May this year that Russian forces are using chloropicrin and irritants, violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, which Russia is a signatory of.

09:26 North Korea denies sending soldiers to Russia for deployment in UkraineNorth Korea dismisses reports of sending its soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "unfounded rumors". The accusations raised by South Korea aimed to "damage the reputation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and undermine the legitimate and friendly relations between two sovereign states", said North Korea's representative at a meeting of a UN General Assembly committee in New York.

09:00 Putin invites to summit: Friendship ends at businessPutin invites to the grand summit in Russian Kazan. That more than just the namesake BRICS countries are participating shows the influence of Russia, China, and others, analyzes ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. However, in one essential aspect, the alliance differs from its Western counterpart.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger signs bilateral agreement in KyivFor the beleaguered Federal Education Minister, this is surely a change of pace: Bettina Stark-Watzinger arrives in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for talks. With the visit, the minister wants to emphasize "Germany's continued solidarity with Ukraine", it was announced in advance. During the trip, she is also set to sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart Oxen Lissowyj, replacing a predecessor agreement from Soviet times. The minister, who has faced criticism, among other things, for her handling of her dismissed state secretary, will be accompanied by a high-ranking science delegation. The new agreement aims to strengthen Ukraine's innovative power. This is the second trip of the minister to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of the entire Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Chemical plant in Russian Tambov burnsA Ukrainian drone strike, according to Russian reports, causes an explosion in a chemical plant in the southern Russian region of Tambov. There was also a brief fire, explained Governor Maxim Jegorov. "Preliminary information suggests no casualties", he wrote on Telegram. The Tambov Oblast is about 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with the capital city of Tambov located midway between the capital Moscow and the million-strong city of Volgograd.

07:49 Early Education in Russia: Kindergarten Gets Model of "Freed" Bachmut RuinsEarly education seems to start at an early age in Russia. For years now, Russian children have been exposed to a militant culture, with the military being highly praised. As reported by the independent Russian news source "Meduza", a kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base this week, where they were introduced to a nationalist youth organization called Yunarmia. To celebrate the occasion, a sergeant major presented them with a unique gift: a homemade replica of the devastated Ukrainian city of Bachmut. This model showcases the wreckage of buildings, a tank with the letter 'Z', and a Russian flag on a building. It's titled "The Liberation of Bachmut's City", so the children can see how the liberating Russian forces operate.

07:18 Civilian Casualties in Eastern Ukraine: Child and Two Adults Killed in Sumy by Russian Drone StrikeIn a recent Russian drone attack on the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy, three people, including a child, were tragically killed, as reported by Governor Ihor Kaltschenko. A residential building was targeted during the night, according to information shared on Telegram.

06:48 Allegations of War Crimes: Russian Soldiers Accused of Killing Two Captured Ukrainian SolidersThis incident is not new: Russian soldiers are allegedly responsible for the brutal murders of two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region, according to the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office. On October 18, the Russian forces captured the two unarmed soldiers during an attack on Ukrainian positions, forced them to lay flat on the ground, and later executed them at close range. The killing of prisoners of war is a grave violation of the Geneva Conventions and a serious war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation under martial law. The Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has also notified the UN and the Red Cross about the incident.

06:19 US Presidential Election: Harris Warns of Ukraine Falling to Russia if Trump WinsDemocratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris alleges that her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, can be easily influenced by dictators and autocrats. She made this statement at a campaign event in Michigan, asserting that this has occurred in the past. Trump can be swayed by favors and flattery from dictators and autocrats, Harris claims. According to her, if Trump wins the November election, Ukraine will likely become the next victim of Russia, with catastrophic consequences worldwide. Harris commends the bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine, expressing concerns about Trump's ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Infrastructure Damage: Drones Target Distilleries in Tula

Russian reports suggest that two distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, located south of Moscow, have been hit by Ukrainian drone attacks. "At present, no casualties have been reported," the governor of Tula, Dmitri Miliajew, announced on Telegram. Emergency service experts are on site, and the situation is under control. The extent of the damage to the distilleries in Yefremov and Luschkowski is unclear. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack has also damaged a heating plant and a building in the Russian region of Bryansk, as reported by the local governor. Russian air defense units have reportedly shot down at least six Ukrainian drones in the area, with no reported injuries.

05:01 Poland's Desire for Information: Requests Access to Secret Annexes of Zelensky's Victory Plan

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, has asked for permission to inspect the secret annexes of the victory plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. This was publicized by the Polish news agency PAP. In his presentation, Zelensky noted that the entire text would not be disclosed and that only select partners essential for implementing certain sections would have access to the secret annexes. Bartoszewski explained that Poland is not included among the countries that have received full information about the plan. "When Germany donated helmets to the Ukrainians, we offered 320 tanks," Bartoszewski emphasized. "Therefore, I can confidently say that we should be granted access to these files," he added.

04:06 UK's Financial Support for Ukraine: Provides £2.26 Billion Loan for Military PurposesThe UK has extended a loan of £2.26 billion (approximately $4.41 billion) to Ukraine for military uses, as announced by UK Defense Minister John Healey. This loan can be utilized for the development of drones capable of traveling further than some long-range missiles. When inquired about Ukraine's potential use of the loan for purchasing British Storm Shadow missiles for deep-strikes into Russia, Healey replied, "Ukraine is currently exploring the use of drones with an even greater range. They will consult us on how to manage the loan and which weapons they need most urgently." This amount represents a portion of a larger planned loan from the G7 nations, secured using the profits from around $300 billion in frozen Russian state assets held in the West.

02:47 Alleged Military Collaboration: US to Assess Impact of North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine WarFollowing reports of North Korean soldiers possibly being involved in Russia's war effort in Ukraine, the US has expressed concern. "If true, this is a very troubling turn of events and a clear escalation of military ties between North Korea and Russia," said US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, before the UN Security Council. "We are collaborating with our allies and partners to evaluate the impacts of such a significant shift," Wood continued.

1:47 Navalny's Memoir "Patriot" Hits Shelves TodayAs a tribute to her husband Alexei, Julia Navalny views the publication of "Patriot," Navalny's autobiography, as a significant legacy. The book, penned by the veteran Russian opposition figure, hits the market today, not confined to Russian territory, but in Russian and 19 other languages, including German. At 48, she recognizes the book as a powerful testament to Navalny's fearless anti-Kremlin stance and his belief in an improved future for Russia. Completed posthumously, the 500-plus page work includes numerous family and political photos of Navalny.

0:46 Zelensky Urges Soldiers in Kursk to Stand FirmUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implores his soldiers to maintain their ground in Kursk, a bridgehead they have captured in the Russian region. Amid rumors of Russian troop advances in the area, Zelensky asserts, "We hold our ground, and I thank each soldier for his courage." He consulted with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych regarding the situation. Zelensky reiterates that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. He believes that the war should retract to its initial source, thus creating a buffer zone on the aggressor's territory.

23:36 Guterres to Meet Putin on ThursdayAs per Kremlin's announcement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will have an audience with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The summit between the two figures is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the BRICS group in Kazan, Russia. According to the Kremlin, the meeting will cover "activities of the UN" and "current issues on the international agenda," including the Middle East crisis and the situation in Ukraine.

22:24 USA to Support Ukrainian Drone Production with $800 MillionPer Zelensky's address, the USA is preparing to grant Ukraine an aid package worth $800 million for domestic drone production. Zelensky emphasized the importance of such support in securing Ukraine's sovereignty, despite worldwide political threats.

21:51 South Korea Mulls Sending Intelligence Officers to UkraineSouth Korean media claims that Seoul is examining the possibility of dispatching intelligence agents to Ukraine upon accusations of North Korean troops' presence in Russia. Reportedly, the South Korean government and military are contemplating sending a suitable number of personnel to Ukraine, including intelligence agents and experts on enemy strategies. These South Korean personnel would facilitate interrogations and translation services for captured North Korean soldiers, in addition to providing Ukraine with information on North Korea's military tactics.

