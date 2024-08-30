- Germany will be expelling 28 lawbreakers to Afghanistan for the initial occasion.

For the first time following the Taliban's power grab in Afghanistan, Germany has shipped individuals back to Central Asia. This was confirmed by "Der Spiegel" and further corroborated by the Saxon Ministry of the Interior to the German Press Agency (dpa).

According to "Der Spiegel", a Qatar Airways charter plane set off from Leipzig early Monday morning, carrying 28 Afghan offenders on its journey to Kabul. These individuals were reportedly transferred from various federated states during the night. Participating in this operation were federated states including Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia.

As per "Der Spiegel", this operation was orchestrated by the Federal Ministry of the Interior. Each deportee was reportedly handed 1,000 euros in cold hard cash before the plane took off. The preparations for this deportation had allegedly been underway for over two months, as revealed by sources close to the Chancellery and internal affairs authorities.

Deportations to Syria and Afghanistan on the horizon

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) declared on Thursday that deportations to both Syria and Afghanistan will be undertaken quite soon. In fact, a comprehensive "repatriation and deportation package" had been put into motion even prior to the deadly incident in Solingen.

Last week, a grim incident transpired in Solingen, where three lives were unfortunately lost and eight others sustained injuries, some grievous, due to a stabbing rampage at a city carnival. The prime suspect, a 26-year-old Syrian, was apprehended on Saturday. The Federal Prosecutor's Office has indicated an Islamic ideological background to the crime, stirring widespread discussion on deportations and potential lapses from the authorities.

