School trips - Germany wants to simplify travel to Great Britain

Since Brexit, the number of school trips from EU countries to the UK has plummeted. Observers estimate a drop of 75 percent.

This is due to stricter British entry rules: All participants must now present a passport, and pupils from non-EU countries may also need a visa for the UK. The German government is committed to reversing this trend, as the German ambassador in London, Miguel Berger, told the German Press Agency.

School trips should be made easier

"It is very important to us that school trips and exchanges, which have unfortunately fallen sharply as a result of Brexit, are made easier again - by simplifying the entry requirements," said Berger. "Specifically, we would like the British government to recognize the instrument of school travel lists again, as was the case until October 2021."

School travel lists are available for school trips within the European Union and to Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area. This allows pupils from third countries to enter the country without a visa.

The UK recently found a bilateral solution with France. Berger said that the Federal Government was working to ensure that this would soon also be possible for pupils from Germany and the entire EU.

Timetable open

"We are also in an exploratory phase regarding a so-called Youth Mobility Scheme, as the British have with individual countries outside the EU," said the diplomat. The scheme would allow young people between the ages of 18 and 35 to live and work in the UK for up to two years. "This would be a great opportunity for young people from Germany and from all over the EU to be here for several months and earn a bit of a living," said Berger.

Experts point out that the British hospitality industry has been suffering from a shortage of skilled workers since Brexit. Many young people from Spain, Portugal and Italy in particular had been working in pubs and hotels. However, due to the introduction of expensive work visas after Brexit, they can no longer afford to move to the UK. The Conservative British government wants to reduce net immigration with drastic laws.

Berger did not give a timetable. "The EU member states are discussing this in Brussels," he said. "It would be desirable if such an agreement could be realized for the entire EU in the near future."

Source: www.stern.de