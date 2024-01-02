Minister of Transport - Germany ticket: Meyer calls for clarity on financing

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Transport Minister Reinhard Meyer is calling for clarity on how the Deutschlandticket can be financed in the future. "The sales figures show that the Deutschlandticket is in high demand and has got off to a successful start. With a view to the years 2024 and 2025, it is now important to put the Deutschlandticket on a solid financial footing nationwide," the SPD politician told the German Press Agency in response to an inquiry.

According to the ministry, a so-called steering committee of the federal and state governments will present proposals for financing the Deutschlandticket for 2024 by the end of January.

The 49-euro ticket has been available since May last year and can be canceled on a monthly basis. It allows users to use local and regional public transport throughout Germany. It is not yet known whether the ticket price will increase in the course of the year.

The offer is also very popular in MV. The number of tickets sold has risen since its introduction. According to the Ministry, there were around 113,000 nationwide in May and more than 200,000 in September, including the discounted tickets for senior citizens and trainees.

The Deutschlandticket for senior citizens over 65 from MV costs 29 euros per month, with the state covering the difference of 20 euros to the regular price. According to the ministry, the senior citizens' ticket was sold almost 32,000 times in December.

Although the federal and state governments agree that the Deutschlandticket should also be available next year, they do not agree on how any additional costs will be covered. According to a forecast by the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), the losses incurred by the industry due to the introduction of the Deutschlandticket last year are likely to amount to 2.3 billion euros, after the ticket was only introduced at the beginning of May. In the full year 2024, the figure is likely to be 4.1 billion euros.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de