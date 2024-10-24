Skip to content
Germany requires approximately 400 billion euros for investing in its infrastructure.

Germany harbors substantial financial requirements for infrastructure, as per recent research...
Germany harbors substantial financial requirements for infrastructure, as per recent research findings.

Germany requires approximately 400 billion euros for investing in its infrastructure.

"Germany's crumbling bridges and decaying roads highlight the need for infrastructure improvements, as seen in the recent collapse of the Carol bridge in Dresden. Economist Lars Feld, from the University of Freiburg and advisor to Finance Minister Christian Lindner, estimates that at least 400 billion euros will be needed over the next few years for highway, railway, and energy infrastructure upgrades alone. However, this figure might be just the tip of the iceberg, according to an analysis in Frankfurt, as Germany lacks a systematic method of tracking infrastructure investments."

"Feld remarks, 'Germany's infrastructure is simply hanging on by a thread.' He adds that state investments have failed to maintain the current infrastructure adequately." Reinke, CEO of Union Investment, which commissioned the study, stresses the importance of a robust infrastructure for fostering economic growth and prosperity in Germany.

Feld's comments extend, highlighting that lackluster state investments have led to Germany's infrastructure being on the brink of collapse, with many bridges, including those not yet known to be at risk, teetering on the edge. Reinke further emphasizes this point, stating that the revitalization of Germany's crumbling bridges and other infrastructure is essential for attracting investment and bolstering the nation's financial health.

