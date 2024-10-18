Germany proposes to accept back displaced individuals from northeastern Syria

Two months following the brutal Islamist attack in Solingen, an ongoing debate persists: How can Syrian criminals or suspects be deported? The autonomous self-governance of North-East Syria proposes accepting these individuals, similar to all other Syrians. Could this be an alternative to collaborating with dictator Assad?

After Syrian resident Issa al H. brutally stabbed three individuals to death at a city festival in Solingen during the summer, the Islamic State swiftly claimed the attacker as one of their own online. This assault fueled the debate in Germany regarding the feasibility and legality of deporting criminals or suspects of Syrian origin back to their homeland. The controversy gained momentum towards the end of July when the Higher Administrative Court of Münster declared, in a trial, that there currently poses "no substantial, individual threat" to the safety of civilians in Syria.

Currently, the Foreign Minister of North-East Syria, Elham Ahmed, is visiting Germany to strengthen relations with the autonomous self-governance of the region. She is advocating for development aid and reconstruction but also proposes a compromise: the "unconditional willingness" to discuss the return of Syrian refugees residing in Germany to their home country. "We are prepared to accept them within the realm of self-governance, regardless of whether they hail from this region or another part of Syria," says Ahmed in an interview with ntv.de. "Unconditionally, all of them."

North-East Syria - an oasis of stability amid chaos

While dictator Bashar al-Assad continues to govern a repressive regime in a Syrian rump state along the north-south axis encompassing cities such as Hama, Homs, Damascus, and the port city of Tartus, the autonomous self-governance in the northeast of the country remains relatively independent of Assad. Despite being tolerated by the despot, the region remains unrecognized. The most stable and secure part of Syria today, compared to others, the region is currently seeing a rise in military independence from the Kurdistan Workers' Party PKK, which is banned in Germany.

In her interview with ntv.de, Elham Ahmed emphasizes their achievement of establishing a functional school system, hospitals, and a comprehensive administrative apparatus "nearly from scratch" over the past decade. The security force for internal and external affairs now comprises around 100,000 personnel. Over 4,500 schools have been constructed, and equality between genders and religious freedom are enshrined within the law. The region is a melting pot of different ethnicities and has three official languages - Arabic, Kurdish, and Assyrian - as well as English and French as foreign languages, which were previously unheard of.

Approximately 70 to 80 percent of Syria's natural resources, including oil, gas, and wheat, are located in the area of self-governance. This abundant natural resource deposit, and the fertile agricultural lands, provide ample opportunity for economic growth. However, Turkey consistently violates Syrian territory in violation of international law, destructively impacting critical infrastructure within the Kurdish region. Support from the Western world would greatly benefit the autonomous self-governance.

Germany may be hesitant to join the queue of supplicants, but the unique proposition of accepting Syrian refugees is impossible to ignore. The appeal lies in the potential to deport criminals from Syria without seeking cooperation from dictator Assad. The greatest challenge in deportations has always been reaching a consensus with the leaders of the country of origin.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North-East Syria, also known as Rojava since 2012, infrastructure must first be improved, and the economic situation strengthened to accommodate a larger influx of people. Past conflicts have depleted resources, so additional reconstruction aid is necessary to prepare the region for accepting more refugees.

According to Elham Ahmed, small contingents could be accepted immediately, but the necessary infrastructure for larger groups must first be constructed. "This could be achieved within a year." Moreover, Rojava currently harbors around 20,000 Syrian refugees fleeing Israeli rockets from Lebanon. The self-governance is ambitious.

North-East Syria - who could forget it?

The Syrian woman's proposition is more complex than initially perceived. After the Islamic State had been attempting to establish their caliphate in Syria, slaughtering and burning, just seven years ago, they lost their foremost leaders, Mossul, and Rakka - considered their capitals.

Today, the terrorist organization is significantly weakened and lacking a territorial foundation. What remains is a loose, radical, difficult-to-control network organization, active mainly in Iraq. Groups of god-fearing warriors from other nations have joined them, including Issa al H. after the attack in Solingen.

Approximately 10,000 jihadists still languish in prisons in North-East Syria. Their families, numbering 55,000, are living in overcrowded prisons without hope. Al-Hol, one of the best-known entities, continues to house German IS families. The USA praises the self-governance of Rojava as an essential ally in the fight against the Islamic State. However, experts warn of a "ticking time bomb" concerning these prisons and camps, which are out of reach for external intervention.

In a financially powerful Syria, one can easily undermine the Islamic State's allure for drawing in individuals, suggests Minister Ahmed. She is convinced that Rojava has the capabilities to tackle the issue of integrating German convicts. It would be detrimental for Germany if deported IS members were directly transferred to Damascus from there. There would be a risk of Assad immediately sending them back to Germany, weakening our domestic security.

Ahmed expresses satisfaction with the judgment of the Higher Administrative Court in Münster. "We've kept a close eye on the discussions and the court ruling from afar. It's heartening to see that judges have echoed the beliefs of politicians like me, and more importantly, the civil society in North-East Syria, which they've been advocating for years," she states. Her administration has proposed to Germany the possibility of repatriating refugees post the court decision in Münster, but has yet to receive a response.

Germany, along with other European nations, grapples with the legal standing of the Self-Administration. There's a consensus across political parties to recommence deportations to Syria. Despite no formal discussions with the Assad regime, prominent figures advocating for repatriations include Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, especially in relation to criminals. In a government statement in June, he declared, "Criminals should be deported - even those from Syria and Afghanistan." Elham Ahmed and the Self-Administration of Rojava appear open to negotiating.

