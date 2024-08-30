Germany Plans to Expel Criminals to Afghanistan for Initial Occurrence

As per similar news outlets, a flight departed from Leipzig at the break of dawn, destined for Kabul. The flight had 28 offenders hailing from diverse federal territories inside it. The initial deportation to Afghanistan was allegedly orchestrated over a period of two months, as stated by "Der Spiegel." The operation was primarily managed by Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior, according to their report.

The expelled criminals from Afghanistan allegedly received a sum of 1000 euros in cold hard cash. The chartered flight was undertaken by Qatar Airways, with a medical professional also aboard. As per the magazine's report, the deportees were transported to Leipzig from the prison during the late hours. The participating states include: Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia.

