- Germany plans to expel 28 criminal individuals to Afghanistan for the initial occurrence.

For the first time since the Taliban takeover, Germany is allegedly sending individuals to Afghanistan, as per media reports. As stated by Spiegel on a Friday release, using sources from the security sector, a Qatar Airways-operated charter aircraft took off from Leipzig early on Friday, carrying 28 Afghan criminals. These individuals were reportedly transported to Leipzig from various federal states throughout the night. The contributing federal states include Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia.

According to Spiegel, this operation was organized by the German Federal Ministry of the Interior. Before the flight, each deportee was offered 1000 euros in cash. This deportation plan was reportedly in the works for over two months, as prepared by the Chancellery and interior authorities.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) declared on Thursday that Germany would likely execute deportations to Syria and Afghanistan "very soon." A significant "repatriation and deportation package" had been initiated prior to the tragic incident in Solingen.

Last week, a violent knife attack at a city festival in Solingen led to the loss of three lives and injured eight others, some severely. The suspected attacker, a 26-year-old Syrian, was apprehended on Saturday. The Federal Prosecutor's Office suspects an Islamist background to the attack. The situation stirred up discussions on deportations and potential oversights from the authorities.

Additional details to follow soon.

The European Union expressed concern over Germany's decision to deport criminals to Afghanistan, given the current unstable situation in the country. Despite this, Germany, as outlined by recent reports, proceeded with the deportation operation organized by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

