Germany offers extra EUR 100 million in financial assistance for Ukraine during the winter period

Germany is dishin' out an extra 100 mil euros in winter relief aid to Ukraine, fightin' off Russia's assault. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spilled the beans during a jaunt to Moldova's capital, Chisinau, on Tuesday. "Yo, autumn's comin', winter's knockin' at the door," she warned before a powwow of the Moldova Partnership Platform. Russia's up to no good again, planning another "ice age" struggle, aimin' to make life hell for Ukrainians.

Russia almost swallowed Moldova whole after invadin' Ukraine in February '22, Baerbock noted. But Chisinau's government stood their ground with fake news and cyber attacks. Plus, Europe's pals helped Moldova take steps toward the EU. Still, Russia's attack on Ukraine remains the biggest danger for Moldova. If they win there, Moldova could be next. "In other words, helpin' Ukraine out, helps Moldova too," Baerbock drove home.

The Moldova Partnership Platform was founded in April '22 by Germany on account of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France and Romania are part of the crew, too. The group's goal is to shield Moldova from Russia's destabilization attempts and assist them on their way to the EU. Baerbock pointed out that Putin wanted to "send Moldova into a tailspin" with his attack on Ukraine, but instead of chaos, he saw it backfire on him.

