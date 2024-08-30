- Germany is set to expel 28 lawbreakers to Afghanistan for the initial occasion

Germany apparently sent individuals to Afghanistan for the initial time since the Taliban seizure, as stated in a media article. As reported by "Spiegel" on Friday, utilizing data from security sources, a chartered Qatar Airways aircraft departed from Leipzig early on Friday with 28 Afghan offenders aboard, en route to Kabul. They were allegedly transported to Leipzig from various federal states throughout the night. The federal states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia were reportedly involved.

According to "Spiegel," the operation was headed by the Federal Ministry of the Interior. Each deportee reportedly received 1,000 euros in cash prior to the flight. The deportation had reportedly been organized by the Chancellery and the interior authorities for over two months.

Deportations to Syria and Afghanistan planned

On Thursday, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) declared that Germany would be conducting deportations to Syria and Afghanistan "very soon." A "significant repatriation and deportation package" had already been put in motion prior to the tragic occurrence in Solingen.

Last week, three people lost their lives and eight others, some seriously injured, in a knife attack at a city festival in Solingen. The suspected perpetrator, a 26-year-old Syrian, was apprehended on Saturday. The Federal Prosecutor's Office suspects an Islamist connection in the situation. The occurrence has ignited a discussion about deportations and potential oversights by the authorities.

Further details to come soon.

The "significant repatriation and deportation package" mentioned by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser includes planned exit flights to Syria and Afghanistan. Following the operation in Leipzig, further deportations could potentially involve chartered flights.

Read also: