- Germany is returning individuals to Afghanistan

First Deportation in Three Years

Following a lapse of three years since the Taliban gained power, Germany sent Afghan nationals back to their homeland on a Friday morning. This information was disclosed by government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit. He mentioned that the individuals being deported were convicted criminals who had no right to reside in Germany, and against whom deportation orders had been issued. It was confirmed that these individuals were all men.

Flight Departs from Leipzig

Germany's Saxony Ministry of the Interior revealed that a plane, initially reported by "Spiegel", took off from Leipzig/Halle Airport on Friday morning at 6:56 AM. According to "Spiegel's" report, a Qatar Airways charter flight was used for this purpose, with its destination set for Kabul.

Onboard the Boeing 787, there were reportedly 28 Afghan criminals who had been moved from various German states. Coordination for this operation was primarily handled by the Federal Ministry of the Interior. As per earlier statements, the offenders had served a considerable portion of their sentences in Germany prior to their possible deportation.

Germany does not maintain diplomatic relations with the Taliban ruling party in Kabul. Following the lethal knife attack in Mannheim at the end of May, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced that it would once again become easier to deport serious criminals and potential terror threats to Afghanistan, as well as Syria. Although the deportation flight was scheduled just a few days after the suspected Islamist-motivated fatal knife attack in Solingen, it had a longer lead time, according to officials. "Spiegel" reported a waiting period of two months.

Right to Exclusion

Among the deported individuals are suspected criminals, meaning those whose activities have aroused the suspicion of security authorities, committing the most serious politically motivated crimes, up to and including attacks. It is possible that some of the deported criminals are also considered suspects.

Previously, the Greens and their Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had expressed skepticism towards deportations to Afghanistan, cautioning against indirectly recognizing the Islamist Taliban regime. However, in the RBB Inforadio on Tuesday, Baerbock also acknowledged that deportations to Syria and Afghanistan were viable in specific cases. "It is possible in individual cases," she said. "But given the regimes there, it is obviously not trivial." It is already a legal matter that criminals and suspects do not receive or lose their protection status and must be detained.

Limited Rights for Women in Afghanistan

Since August 2021, the Islamist Taliban have once again taken power in Afghanistan, prompting international criticism for their severe suppression of women's rights. Despite a noticeable decrease in armed conflicts in the country after the Taliban's return, there are still occurrences of violence. Most of these assaults are attributed to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization, which shares ideological beliefs with the Taliban, but is hostile to it. Primarily, members of the Shia minority in the country are targeted by IS, whom they view as apostates of Islam.

Critics notice a heavy crackdown on human rights activists, demonstrators, or journalists under Taliban rule, whom, according to human rights organizations, are subject to arrest, disappearance, or torture.

The European Union, expressing concern over human rights violations in Afghanistan, issued a statement condemning the Taliban's suppressive actions against women. Despite Germany's decision to deport convicted criminals back to Afghanistan, the EU continues to maintain its position of not recognizing the Taliban's government.

