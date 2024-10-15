Skip to content
A refugee seeking asyluminitiated a legal dispute against the German government and emerged victorious in the courtroom.

In an instance concerning a refugee, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has reprimanded Germany. The German authorities should've ensured the refugee received a fair asylum examination and wasn't mistreated upon reaching Greece, as determined by the judges in Strasbourg.

As a result, Germany is now liable for €8,000 in compensation. Greece also received a fine. The Greeks were found guilty of infringing on the prohibition against inhumane treatment under the European Convention on Human Rights, according to the court.

The scenario involved a Syrian man born in 1993 who sought refuge in Greece in 2018 before moving to Germany. On his arrival in Germany, he was immediately deported, despite expressing his desire for asylum. He was then incarcerated in a Greek police station for more than two months. Germany was held accountable for violating the human rights agreement by failing to ensure that the man wasn't subjected to conditions that breached the prohibition against inhumane treatment, according to the court.

The Council of Europe, which the ECHR is a part of, has repeatedly criticized Greece's treatment of migrants in recent years. Athens is required to significantly enhance conditions in refugee shelters, the anti-torture committee stated in a report last July. The Council of Europe and the ECHR are independent of the EU and work towards safeguarding human rights in the 47 member states.

The European Court of Human Rights, specifically The Commission within it, issued a criticism towards Greece for their handling of the refugee's case, aligned with the Syrian man's situation. The European Court of Human Rights, known for upholding human rights agreements, found Greece responsible for breaching the prohibition against inhumane treatment.

