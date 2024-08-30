Germany is expelling lawbreakers to Afghanistan

In the early hours of the day, a plane set off from Leipzig, carrying 28 convicted Afghans, who were considered criminals by German authorities. This was the initial deployment, destined for Kabul, marking the first such action under Taliban rule, following several months of careful planning.

As reported by various news outlets, this early-morning flight departed from Leipzig to Kabul, with 28 offenders of the law, hailing from various German states. The process of organizing this deportation spanned over two months, as reported by "Der Spiegel". The German Interior Ministry reportedly took the lead in this operation.

Based on the magazine's findings, the German government did not engage in direct talks with the Taliban. Instead, they requested subtle protective assistance from Qatar's Emirate. Qatar maintains substantial connections with the rulers in Kabul. Germany had previously halted deportations to Afghanistan prior to the Taliban's ascent to power.

The offenders reportedly received 1,000 euros as cash upon their departure. The charter flight was operated by Qatar Airways and included a doctor on board, but no German law enforcement officers. The deportees were reportedly transported to Leipzig during the night, some of them directly from prison. The German states involved in this operation were Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia.

The report also suggested alternate strategies for handling mass deportations to Kabul. The German government is reportedly in discreet negotiations with Uzbekistan and neighboring countries of Afghanistan, the magazine adds.

Other German states, such as Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, were also involved in the deportation operation. The German government is exploring other options for handling future mass deportations to Afghanistan, considering negotiations with Uzbekistan and neighboring countries.

Read also: