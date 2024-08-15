- Germany is allowed to buy Patriot missiles from the US

The U.S. government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Thursday that the arms deal, valued at $5 billion (€4.5 billion), strengthens U.S. security by enhancing the security of a NATO ally that plays a crucial role in Europe's political and economic stability. Germany has donated several Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Lockheed Martin, the U.S. defense conglomerate, will be the prime contractor for the potential arms deal, which includes related equipment and technical support.

Germany is not buying Patriot systems just for itself. According to NATO's new defense plans, Germany must quadruple its air defense capabilities to protect infrastructure and forces in case of serious tensions or war, as reported by security sources last month.

Since the war began in Ukraine, Germany has donated three Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv and still has nine units itself. During the Cold War, when West Germany was on the NATO frontier, the Bundeswehr had 36 such systems.

Earlier this year, several NATO members announced an order for up to 1000 Patriot systems, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Spain. It is expected that Berlin will use the order to bolster its own stocks and continue supplying Ukraine.

