Germany deports more people again

The federal government is tightening its migration policy: more isolation, more deportations. After just ten months, more people have had to leave the country than in the entire previous year. There is one country in particular to which significantly more people are being deported.

The number of deportations from Germany has continued to rise. In the first ten months of the current year, 13,512 people were deported, more than in the whole of 2022, as reported by the "Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung" (NOZ), citing an answer from the Federal Ministry of the Interior to a minor question from Left Party MP Clara Bünger. In 2022, there were 12,945 deportations.

There had been significantly fewer deportations in recent years, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic: 10,800 in 2020 and 11,982 in 2021. 22,097 people had been deported in 2019, before the pandemic.

The most important destination countries so far this year have been Austria, Georgia, North Macedonia, Moldova and Albania, as the newspaper further reported. The increase in deportations to Turkey is particularly significant. From January to the end of October, 744 people were deported there, compared to 515 deportations in 2022 as a whole.

People whose asylum application is rejected and whose residence permit has expired must leave Germany within a short period of time. They are then obliged to leave the country. If they do not leave the country voluntarily within a specified period, the immigration authorities must deport them. However, there are reasons that prevent them from leaving, such as illness. People are then often given a tolerated stay.

Left-wing MP Bünger criticized the increase in deportations. "In concrete terms, this means that more and more people are being forced back against their will to countries where they are threatened with war, arbitrary detention, torture, extreme poverty or a lack of prospects," she told the newspaper. In her opinion, it would be much better to give these people a permanent right to stay. Bünger called the increase in deportations to Turkey particularly worrying.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de