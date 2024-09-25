Germany continues to rank among the least swiftly progressing developed industrial powers.

Germany continues to rank among the least prosperous industrial nations, as suggested by OECD forecasts. The nation's economic expansion is projected to hit a meager 0.1% this year, as mentioned in their latest report released on Wednesday.

Initially, the OECD had projected a modest growth of 0.2%. Even among the leading industrial nations, Japan is anticipated to underperform more, with a potential decline of 0.1%. In contrast, Germany's neighboring Eurozone countries such as France (expected growth of 1.1%), Italy (0.8%), and Spain (2.8%), are anticipated to exhibit more substantial growth.

For the following year, Germany is projected to trail behind with a growth rate of 1.0%, a significant decrease from the 1.1% estimate priorly made in May. Even Japan is projected to surpass Germany this time with an estimated increase of 1.4%. Meanwhile, France (1.2%), Italy (1.1%), and Spain (2.2%) are also expected to witness better performance within the Eurozone.

The OECD has predicted a global economic growth rate of 3.2% for both this and the forthcoming year. Inflation is expected to diminish, thereby increasing real incomes. Furthermore, many central banks are expected to lower their interest rates, thereby amplifying demand. However, the OECD cautions of potential risks, asserting that "ongoing geopolitical and trade conflicts might potentially impede investments and elevate import costs."

