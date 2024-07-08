Germany conqueror challenges the European Championship minimalists

Spanish Football Magicians with Guaranteed Goals Refuse to Be Stopped by France's Minimalists and New Real Star Kylian Mbappé on the Way to the EURO Title. "We have a very good momentum, we are in good shape, we play really well, so we have to keep going," said Spanish LaLiga player Dani Olmo. The Leipzig player convinced with his goal and assist for the 2:1 nerve-wracking victory in extra time against Germany and played a decisive role in advancing. Now he predicts: "It will be an amazing EURO semi-final."

Respect for the at least named offensive power of the French with players like Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Marcus Thuram, Antoine Griezmann or Olivier Giroud? Yes. Fear of the game on Tuesday (21.00 hours/ZDF and Magenta TV) in Munich? No. The performances of the Tricolore Team at this EURO were still not impressive enough.

"The goal is their problem"

Three goals in five games, two of which were scored by the opposition as own goals, like in the round of 16 against Belgium. There was also a penalty from Mbappé - his first EURO goal ever - in the last group game against already eliminated Poland. "The goal is their problem," wrote French sports newspaper "L'Équipe" on Monday.

"I am a coach who thinks defensively," defended himself coach Didier Deschamps, who as a player and coach became a World Champion, but as a coach the EURO title is still missing. The criticism of the sometimes monotonous and pragmatic football bounces off him at least.

Not a prediction either at the WM triumph in 2018 two years after the lost EURO final at home. This title should also still come, potential final opponents would be England or the Netherlands - against Oranje, France played 0:0 in the group phase.

"We have been playing solidly and defending successfully together since the beginning of the tournament. Our account: We have a 90-percent chance of winning the game if we keep a clean sheet," explained William Saliba recently.

The Spanish magicians against France's Ace

He is one of those who have convinced so far. He also plays in defense, which is now particularly challenged against the young Spanish stars Lamine Yamal (16) and Nico Williams (21). Both have enchanted their fans with what some hoped for from the French around the World Champions Mbappé and Griezmann but had not yet delivered: They bewitched their fans.

However, coach Luis de la Fuente has to do without the 21-year-old Pedri, for whom the tournament is already over after a decisive tackle from Toni Kroos in the quarterfinals. But the Spanish national team can only grow stronger, as defender Marc Cucurella says: "Few people have given us a chance, and that we have remained under the radar has helped us start the tournament with self-confidence."

With eleven goals and impressive performances, the Spaniards have strengthened their self-confidence and team spirit since their arrival in Germany. "I would die for them, just like they would for me," said the usually reserved de la Fuente. The euphoria is great at home, to win the EURO title in 1964, 2008 and 2012, and in 2024.

Doubts have accompanied Deschamps in France since the start of the tournament. Initially, Bayern's Dayot Upamecano's defense was rather seen as a potential game-changer. However, concerns have arisen since the first game (1:0 due to an own goal against Austria), in which Mbappé also sustained a nasal bone fracture.

France in Shots on Target Statistics behind Spain and Germany

At least in terms of shots on target, France is among the top four teams before the semi-final. The UEFA statistics record 104 shots on target for Spain, 94 for Germany. France is in third place with Portugal with 89 shots on target. "We're not scoring goals, but we're creating many chances," emphasized the former Bundesliga professional Randal Kolo Muani. There is speculation that he, along with Dembélé and Mbappé, forms the front line of the French team, and Griezmann, who has had disappointing EM performances while playing in Spain, may have to take a seat on the bench.

