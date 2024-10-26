Germany and India formalize hydrogen cooperation pacts

Germany and India are looking to beef up their collaboration in the field of hydrogen, a promising clean energy source. This energy revolution is particularly crucial when hydrogen is produced using renewable resources. At the recent Germany-India government consulting event in New Delhi, a document outlining this collaboration was signed.

German Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck noted, "Our hydrogen roadmap doesn't mean government intervention in everything, but it highlights various areas where action is needed." He added, "However, it's crucial that researchers, students, and businesses take the lead." In the long haul, hydrogen must demonstrate its worth in the market. Habeck believes India, with its competitive renewable energy prices, has the potential to become a global leader in green hydrogen production, and aims to be a major exporter. No specific supply quotas have been set yet, though.

Germany, according to its hydrogen strategy, expects to require 95 to 130 terawatt hours of hydrogen annually by 2030, equivalent to over 3 million metric tons. Half to three-quarters of this would likely be imported. In contrast, India aims to develop an annual hydrogen production capacity of 5 million metric tons by the end of the decade.

The signed document aims to strengthen research and development cooperation and create more business opportunities. Both countries are also committed to staying in touch regarding regulatory matters. Additionally, India's terminals for exporting eco-friendly ammonium will be assisted in construction.

This document serves as a statement of intent rather than a concrete funding guarantee. Both countries aim to allow companies from the other nation to participate in their respective funding programs. An "energy partnership" has been in place since 2006.

The German Federal Minister of Economics, Robert Habeck, emphasized the importance of researchers, students, and businesses taking the lead in realizing hydrogen's market potential. Amidst Germany's plan to import up to three-quarters of its annual hydrogen requirement by 2030, India, with its competitive renewable energy prices, is seen as having the potential to significantly contribute to global green hydrogen production.

Read also: