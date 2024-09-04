- Germany and France join forces to combat unlawful elements

For over two and a half decades, German and French law enforcement have been battling crime at their shared border. Agents from various police forces, as well as customs, share data and intelligence 24/7 in a nondescript large office in Kehl with their French counterparts.

Maxime Fischer, the German head of the joint operation center, known as the Joint Center, stated, "Germany led the way." There wasn't such a center in Europe before. Now, there are around 60 similar facilities. "It's a very European and practical project," Fischer added. Alain Winter, his French counterpart, added, "Our goal is for the border to fade into insignificance in our work."

The center was established on March 10, 1999, in Offenburg, Germany, and later moved to Kehl in 2002, where it offers a spectacular view of Strasbourg Cathedral across the Rhine. Baden-Württemberg's Interior Minister, Thomas Strobl (CDU), proclaimed, "Crime doesn't stop at border checks."

So, what happens in Kehl?

The center primarily serves as a communication hub, with around 60 employees from both countries acting as liaisons for security agencies but not for civilians. They do not conduct physical checks, for instance, at the nearby European Bridge connecting Kehl and Strasbourg, France.

"We mainly deal with petty and medium-sized crimes," Fischer summarized. "Investigations and searches that affect the border area are part of our tasks. However, we are also actively involved in major security incidents."

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, the center coordinated security deployments with neighboring countries, with 52 police officers from the southwest of Germany supporting their French counterparts.

The stolen caravan case

The employees handle a plethora of cases. If a caravan furnished with GPS tracking is swiped on the German side of the Rhine, the issue typically starts with a phone call to the local German police first. They then often reach out to the Kehl switchboard. "The German colleague then relays the information to the French colleague to initiate a search in France," Fischer explained. "The vehicles can often be located using GPS tracking, often on the highway."

The French police officer, Winter, shared a more intricate case involving a kidnapping on the French side: "A child was abducted from school by the father, who drove towards Denmark. There was constant communication between the services in France and Germany. We only had the car's license plate number. The man was eventually apprehended at a motorway services stop."

The outdated police treaty

In 2021, more than 21,000 requests were made to the German-French service. "Requests even come from Martinique if there are issues with Germans there," Winter noted, referring to the French Caribbean island. Most requests from his homeland no longer come from border departments but from the whole country, including overseas territories.

Negotiations are underway between the interior ministries of both nations to revise the 1997 Mondorf Agreement transpolice-customs cooperation. The current police treaty is outdated. "Berlin and Paris have realized that we work not just at the border but across the entire country," Winter concluded. However, the exact timeline for when a new treaty will be finalized has yet to be determined.

Language should not be an issue

Language should not pose a problem in Kehl - the employees receive appropriate training. "Between Paris and Berlin, English is often the language of choice," Winter said. "Here in Kehl, we prioritize speaking French and German."

Despite having separate German and French sections in the control center, staff often adopt a more collaborative attitude. "Everyone does everything," is the prevailing motto.

For instance, during off-hours, a request from the German national police may be processed by a state official or a customs agent, who would then forward it to a French gendarme. The French gendarmerie is part of the armed forces and performs police duties. According to Fischer, the center has a mediating role that extends beyond routine operations. "Can you provide us with information?" - questions like this from Germany could arise in the event of attacks and unrest in France.

