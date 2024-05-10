Germany aids Ukraine in restoring its electrical network.

Lately, Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with higher frequency. Consequentially, parts of the nation's power grid have suffered considerable damage. The German government is stepping in to assist Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state energy supplier.

Recently, Germany and Ukraine signed an agreement to aid in the rebuilding and expansion of Ukraine's power grid, which has been taking a beating from Russian bombing. This announcement was made by Germany's Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development during a visit by their Development Minister, Svenja Schulze, to Kiev. Schulze highlighted the importance of Ukraine maintaining a robust power supply stating, "Ukraine can only get through this war and manage reconstruction with a functional power supply." She expressed her belief that Russia's intentional bombings are doomed to fail, stating, "Russia must not and will not succeed with this."

As a part of the German-Ukrainian energy partnership, the state development bank KfW signed a 45 million euro grant agreement with Ukrenergo on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Stepping up Imports

The funds will be used to repair damaged sections of the power grid's infrastructure, make it more secure, and more efficient—thus rendering it less susceptible to attacks. Additionally, they aim to establish connectivity with the European electricity grid. Following a Russian assault on its energy system, Ukraine plans to significantly increase its electricity imports. Kiev hopes to see imports rise from 7,600 MWh to 16,699 MWh.

During Schulze's visit to Kiev, she met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, and other relevant officials. The discussion involved German and international aid for skilled labor training and fortifying municipalities to enable swift reconstruction. The two countries also addressed planning for the reconstruction conference, which is set for June 11 and 12 in Berlin. The conference will bring together key international supporters, with the goal of boosting Ukraine's economy and society.

