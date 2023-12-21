Skip to content
Germans killed in Gaza? Public prosecutor's office investigates

The public prosecutor's office in Dortmund has opened a death investigation to gain information on the case of a German family allegedly killed in the Gaza war. According to unconfirmed reports, the family of six, who last lived in Dortmund, died during a stay in the Gaza Strip at the end of...

Smoke rises after an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

The public prosecutor's office in Dortmund has opened a death investigation to gain information on the case of a German family allegedly killed in the Gaza war. According to unconfirmed reports, the family of six, who last lived in Dortmund, died during a stay in the Gaza Strip at the end of October, a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office said on Thursday in response to an inquiry. A rocket is said to have hit the house where the couple and their four children were staying. WDR had previously reported on the investigation that had been launched.

The public prosecutor explained that they were investigating whether the family had actually died and what circumstances had led to this in this case. A brother of the father of the family had stated that he had been killed together with his wife and four children in a rocket attack in the Gaza Strip. There has been no confirmation of this so far. The public prosecutor's office is now trying to obtain new information on this.

The Federal Public Prosecutor General's Office had not seen any initial suspicion of a criminal offense falling within its jurisdiction. It had therefore handed the case over to the Dortmund authority, as the family had last lived in the Ruhr city, the spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office explained. The "Süddeutsche Zeitung" had also recently reported that the family had died in an Israeli attack at the end of October.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from the Islamist Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7 in Israel near the border with Gaza. More than 1200 people were killed on the Israeli side. Israel responded with massive air strikes and a ground offensive. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, almost 20,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

Source: www.stern.de

