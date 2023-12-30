Skip to content
Germans have no chance at the start of the Two Nights Tour

For the first time, the female ski jumpers are competing in a World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Will a Four Hills Tournament follow soon? The sports director of the German Ski Association is cautious.

Nica Prevc from Slovenia in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

The German ski jumpers had no chance in the battle for the podium places at the premiere of the Two Nights Tour. Luisa Görlich was the best athlete from coach Thomas Juffinger's team in tenth place. Nika Prevc from Slovenia secured victory in front of 3,500 spectators on the large Olympic hill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen ahead of Eirin Maria Kvandal from Norway and Abigail Strate from Canada. Three-time world champion Katharina Schmid, formerly Althaus, was the second-best German in twelfth place.

The Two Nights Tour with the second stop in Oberstdorf is to be the next step towards a Four Hills Tournament for women. In the two Austrian towns of Innsbruck and Bischofshofen there are still no World Cup competitions for them at the turn of the year.

Horst Hüttel, Sports Director of the German Ski Association (DSV), expressed his caution about the prospect of a tour on Saturday on ARD television. "Of course the ladies want a Four Hills Tournament at the end. That's their dream," said Hüttel. "And if the athletes are no longer allowed to dream, then I think they can stop. And they dream and it's also realistic to tackle that one day." He did not want to commit to a specific date. The DSV and the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) have been in talks about this for years.

Source: www.stern.de

