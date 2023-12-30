Germans fly behind on half the tour

The frustration that there is only "half a Four Hills Tournament" for the women is huge. Just as big as the perplexity as to why things are not going so well for Katharina Schmid this season. At the competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, she is already losing all chances of victory.

Ski jumping world champion Katharina Schmid has already squandered all chances of overall victory at the start of the "half Four Hills Tournament". The Olympic silver medallist in Garmisch-Partenkirchen had to settle for twelfth place in the second World Cup success in a row for Slovenia's Nika Prevc. The best German at the premiere of the two-night tour was Luisa Görlich, who achieved the second-best result of her career in tenth place.

"I'm lacking a bit of confidence. But the second jump was better," said Schmid, who flew to 119.0 and 127.0 meters in the last competition of the year and still has to wait for her first top five result of the winter. "Katha was very late in the first round. Her confidence is not there yet, as you can see," said the new head coach Thomas Juffinger on ARD.

The women's premiere on the large Olympic hill went better for Görlich, who jumped 126.5 and 124.0 meters. Selina Freitag (21st), Juliane Seyfarth (23rd), Anna Rupprecht (26th) and debutant Alvine Holz (27th) also finished in the points. However, Prevc, younger sister of former tour winner Peter Prevc, was once again unbeatable. The 18-year-old won with 133.0 and 130.0 meters ahead of Norway's Eirin Maria Kvandal and Abigail Strate from Canada.

3500 fans on the Gudiberg ensured a good atmosphere. "Unfortunately, it's not yet a Four Hills Tournament - but we're happy to be here. I hope it will be next year," said Schmid, who won three world championship titles under her maiden name Althaus in the spring.

The overall victory will be decided at the New Year's competition in Schmid's home town of Oberstdorf. "I'm really looking forward to jumping at home," said Schmid. A complete women's tour was actually already decided for this winter, but Austria's federation backed out. "But it was mega what Garmisch put on here. Thanks to the DSV," said the Austrian Pinkelnig, winner of the overall World Cup last year.

