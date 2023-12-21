Storm - German Weather Service warns of storm and gale-force winds

Before Christmas, a storm depression brings windy and changeable weather to Baden-Württemberg. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of widespread squalls and gale-force winds in the Black Forest. People in the state will have to prepare for continuous rain in some areas until Saturday. According to police headquarters, there were initially no severe weather incidents on Thursday night. In Freiburg, it was "windy but calm" - with no storm damage, said a police spokesperson.

From Thursday to Saturday, the DWD is warning of repeated strong to stormy gusts, including squalls from medium altitudes. On the peaks of the Black Forest, there could also be hurricane-force gusts. The weather service issued warnings of severe weather (level 2) for the whole of Baden-Württemberg on Thursday morning, as well as severe weather (level 3) in parts of the southwest. There may be isolated thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening.

DWD warning situation report, as of 7.22 a.m. DWD weather situation for Baden-Württemberg, as of 6.58 a.m.

