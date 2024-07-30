Skip to content
German weather service warns of heat

Especially in the South-West

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Sweating Non-Stop: The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of heat in the west and southwest of Germany. Affected are Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and parts of North Rhine-Westphalia. Regions on the border with France are even under an official extreme heat warning, according to a DWD overview.

Temperatures could locally exceed 35°C along the Rhine, a DWD spokesperson said. It could potentially become the hottest day of the year. The current annual high was recorded on June 29 with 34.8°C at the station Obersulm-Willsbach east of Heilbronn. Over 30°C is expected in Baden-Württemberg throughout the day.

Meteorologists warned about health impacts due to the temperatures and advised: "Avoid the heat whenever possible, drink enough water, and keep indoor spaces cool."

Despite being known for its diverse seasons, Germany is currently experiencing a heatwave. The German weather service has issued heat warnings for the west and southwest, including Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate, and parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, with some areas bordering France under an extreme heat alert.

