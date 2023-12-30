Weather - German Weather Service: NRW the cloudiest federal state

According to data from the German Weather Service (DWD ), North Rhine-Westphalia was the wettest and cloudiest federal state this year. In 2023, 1220 liters of precipitation fell per square meter, the DWD reported on Friday.

The sun shone for 1645 hours. By comparison, the sun shone for 1855 hours in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria. NRW also recorded an exceptionally warm June and the wettest November since 1944. With an expected average temperature of 11.2 degrees, 2023 could be the warmest year for NRW since measurements began in 2022.

For Germany as a whole, 2023 was definitely the warmest year since measurements began in 1881. "Climate change continues unabated," said Tobias Fuchs, Director of Climate and Environment at the DWD. In contrast to previous warm years, which were often characterized by drought and heatwaves, 2023 was dominated by warm and humid conditions with high levels of precipitation.

Source: www.stern.de