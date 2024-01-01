Offenbach - German Weather Service: Lots of rain in the coming week

It's staying wet: It's still raining a lot in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland in the first few days of the new year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Monday, there will be heavy rainfall on Tuesday with mild maximum temperatures between 8 and 12 degrees. The wind will be strong. There may also be gale-force gusts.

On Wednesday, intermittent rain showers are again expected in both federal states, with maximum temperatures between 7 and 12 degrees in the middle of winter. It will remain windy to stormy. According to the DWD, Thursday will initially be similarly wet with maximum temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, then there will be clearing in the cloudy skies - until rain returns from the southwest on Friday night.

Source: www.stern.de